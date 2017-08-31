Kildare Gardai to prosecute two motorcyclists
Alleged Dangerous Driving
A photo posted on the Garda Twitter account of one of the incidents.
Naas Gardai operating on the M7 earlier today have stopped two motorcyclists in separate incidents.
In the first instance the, Gardai will be alleging a charge of Dangerous Driving and driving without insurance.
And in second case, they report an incident of Dangerous Driving and a Failure to Stop.
Naas Garda: 2 m/cycle stops, 1st dangerous— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 31, 2017
driving & no insurance Court to follow. 2nd dangerous driving &
failure to stop Court to follow pic.twitter.com/IOHSdWAIrm
