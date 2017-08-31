Kildare people wanted for new Ireland's Got Talent TV series

An internationally successful talent show is coming to TV3, and Kildare people are being recruited to take part.

Do you have what it takes to be crowned Ireland’s greatest talent?

The show is looking for Kildare people with undiscovered talent!

It is open to talent of all descriptions and all ages.

The winner of Ireland's Got Talent will receive a €50,000 cash prize plus their very own primetime Christmas TV Special.

Judges include Louis Walsh, comedian Jason Byrne, actress and singer Michelle Visage, and Denise VanOuten.

Luck Kennedy will host the show.

For more information on how to apply click here.