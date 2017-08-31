Kildare man to raise funds for Hospice Foundation

This coming Saturday night will see what organisers are calling “an old fashioned night of music, song, recitation and storytelling” in Friel’s Geraldine Inn, Straffan.

It will be a fundraising event on behalf of the Irish Hospice Foundation. There is no admission charge, but voluntary donations are very welcome on the night to support the Foundation.

Local man Paddy Travers has recorded a CD of poems and recitations specially for the event with all proceeds of the CD going to the Hospice. Each donor will receive a copy of the enclosed CD free of charge.

Paddy is also planning to walk the Camino to raise funds.

“I will be glad for any donations to the Hospice right up to the date of departure on September 24,” he told the Leinster Leader.

