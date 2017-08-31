Man assaulted grandmother in Kildare home after breaching barring order five times

A man, who allegedly breached his barring order five times, assaulted his grandmother, Naas District Court heard today.

The grandmother of the man in his early 20’s was granted a barring order against her grandson on July 24 2017.

The Garda in question giving evidence today requested an application to remand the man in custody.

He told Judge Miriam Walsh that he believed if the man was given bail it was likely he would break the barring order again.

The Garda said it is alleged the man broke the barring order five times, with one incident being “very serious”.

The solicitor for the man in question told the court how the defendant had a problem with drugs, and a tough upbringing.

The defendant said, however, that he was clean of drugs at the time of the arrest.

The solicitor said that his client had an interview for a construction job last Tuesday, but couldn’t attend because he was in Garda custody.

He also said the man has recently reconciled with his mother, with whom he had similar issues to his grandmother.

He requested that the defendant be let out on a bail, with a condition that he sign on daily, but the Garda dismissed this because of the defendant’s “lack of respect for the barring order”.

Due to the seriousness of the charge, Judge Miriam Walsh remanded the man in custody for a week, to appear back before the court on September 5 next.