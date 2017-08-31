Rathangan's Creative Sewers win yet another two awards

A group of super talented Rathangan sewers have yet again impressed top crafts judges on an international stage.

Twenty two kids, aged from 7-12 years old, created a wonderful quilt titled “Let's Celebrate Life” and came third in the primary section at the Festival of Quilts competition in Birmingham a few weeks ago.

SEE ALSO: Public meeing on a new vision for Rathangan

Eight girls aged from 7-12 years old also created a quilt titled “FREE to dream” and scored second place in the same competition.

Ciaran Behan entered his own quilt titled “Boys life” in the under-12 section and got highly commended for his efforts

Aideen Cross runs creative sewing classes for kids and adults in Rathangan and she is hugely proud of her student’s achievements.

The award winning quilts will be exhibited in shop windows, locally and at Whytes fabric shop, Newbridge as part of Culture Night in mid September.

“I'll also be taking part in the Culture night, with free sewing workshops over the Culture weekend on Sepember 22 and 23,” said Aideen.