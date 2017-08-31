Kildare's Tigerlily nightclub to close this weekend

This Saturday September 2, marks the end of an era as Tigerlily nightclub at the Silken Thomas Kildare town will open its doors for the very last time.

The club has hosted many events and themed nights in its 13 year history including its legendary Halloween fancy dress parties as well as hosting acts such as Bressie, American band Wheatus and 90's dance group Urban Cookie Collective to name a few.

"Tigerlily has been a big part of our business, however we recognise that the traditional nightclub scene has changed. We are undergoing major reconstruction to create a new and enhanced experiential venue for our customers" cites Brian Flanagan, managing director at the Silken Thomas, Kildare Town.

This isn't the first time that the Silken Thomas has closed its nightclub venue.

In 2004, Fat Sal's nightclub was laid to rest as works commenced to create Tigerlily.

This Monday September 4 construction will start on the new venue. Awarding winning creative interior designers O'Donnell O'Neill have been commissioned to create Kildare's newest late night venue.

Their previous work includes the Dean Hotel Dublin, Vintage Cocktail Club and House, so Kildare club goers can expect something special to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Along with a complete interior refurbishment, the new venue will also include a stage and extensive garden terrace.

"This is an exciting time for our business and for our customers. Over the next 11-12 weeks we will be working hard behind the scenes to reveal something very special. We want to take this opportunity to thank all our loyal customers and can promise that they won't be disappointed.” says Flanagan.

The Tigerlily closing party takes place this Friday and Saturday with free entry all weekend.

The new venue name, branding and opening date will be unveiled in the coming weeks.