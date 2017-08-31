Three planned power outages in Kildare this morning

Three planned power outages were put in place in three locations in Kildare this morning.

Some 427 ESB customers were affected in Morristown near Newbridge. The ESB said it is carrying out essential improvement/maintenance works and will restore power as quickly as possible.

Thirteen customers are without power in the Johnstown are due to planned maintenance works, while 28 homes are also waiting for power to be restored after essential improvement works being carried out during a planned stoppage.