Athgarvan cycling star JB arrives home

Athgarvan youngster JB Murphy arrived home to Dublin Airport on Monday evening to a heroes welcome from family, friends, school pals, club cycling representatives and supporters.

He and Xeno Young, who were Ireland’s team at the Junior Track Cycling World Championships both medalled, which suggests that Ireland’s future on the track is looking good.

Both were silver medal winners at the European Championships a few months ago and they can now add bronze and silver respectively following their triumphs at the 2017 UCI Junior Track Cycling World Championships in Montochiari, Italy. -

PBS Newbridge Leaving Cert student JB is a member of the Murphy Surveys/Kilcullen Cycling Club.

JB Murphy in action on track last week.

Dedicated Murphy Surveys/Kilcullen Cycling Club representatives Liam and John Walker had earlier flown home from their roles with the Irish Track Cycling Team at the World Championships but made their way back to Dublin Airport to add to the welcome for JB and Xeno.

