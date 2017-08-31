Weather smiled on Clane Community Council's Golf Class

The weather smiled on the participants of Clane Community Council's Golf Classic in Knockanally last Friday, August 25.

The day was generously sponsored by Larchfield Park Nursing Home and Seamus Manzor's Village Inn also came on board as a sponsor.

This, Clane Community Council's only fundraiser of the year consistently raises between €4,000 and €5,000 and this year is no exception with the final figure likely to be in the mid to upper end of that range.

This goes a long way to covering the Council's annual running costs. It was a three player Rumble with two scores to count on every hole.

Winners John Glynn, TomNolan and Jack Kinsella

The winners - Knockanally Captain Jack Kinsella's team - came in with 83 points. He, John Glynn and Tom Nolan won magnificent hampers sponsored by Larchfield Park. Jack also came away with Joe Campbell's Tyres prize for longest drive.

Second, with 81 points, was Con Quirke's team of himself, wife Theresa and Sonia O'Sullivan for whom six dinners with wine were donated by Bombay Bistro and Larchfield Park. Clane Men's Golf Club, regulars on the podium, took 3rd - a dinner with wine for John McAndrew and his team in Assaggio Restaurant, generously donated by the Westgrove Hotel.

Fourth prize went to Phil McCormack - another regular prize winner - who shares a Glanbia hamper with his team. Nearest the Pin, at an unchallenged 27 inches, was Ollie McCarthy, who picked up a nice meal voucher courtesy of Zest.

Doolan's Londis once again supplied Goodie Bags for every golfer on the day.

The organising committee were Des Drumm, Des Marron, Jack Kinsella and Tom Cleary, ably assisted by Jeanette Drumm.

Clane Community Council was grateful, too, to Knockanally who were most accommodating, helping to make the day run smoothly.

Clane Men's Golf Club receive their prize from Des Drumm of Clane Community Council. From left: Robbie Reilly, D. Shakleton, John McAndrew.

Other Teams: Larchfield Park, Pat Fadden, Clane Parish, Mike Beetlestone, Clane Action Group, Tom Cleary, Kit Grogan, Brian Manning, Andy Sharkey, Des Drumm, Millicent Men's Club, Pauric Jordan, Des Marron, Paul Reilly, Dan Doolan, Aerial Platform Hire, Condron's Supervalu.

Hole Sponsors were Zest, Glanbia, AIB, Hughes Pharmacy, Clancy's Pharmacy, Brady Auctioneers, Woods Medical Centre, PJ Wallace, Tom Gough, Paul McCormack Insurances, Donal Curran, Liam Young, Power Food Technology, Bob and Kate's, Granite Concepts, Centra Clane, Sean & Carmel Kealy, Macari's, Clane Providers, Dr F.X Flanagan, An Tea-Que Coffee Shop, Jas. Wall Solicitors.