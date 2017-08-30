Disqualified driver with four unrestrained children in van arrested by Naas Gardaí
Kildare Traffic
Photo taken from Garda Twitter
Naas Traffic Corps have arrested a disqualified driver on the roads this afternoon.
According to An Garda Síochaná Twitter, the motorist was driving a van with “four children unrestrained” in the vehicle.
The van was detected by an Automatic Number Plate Recognition alert.
A court date will follow.
Naas Traffic Corp arrest disqualified driver after ANPR alert. 4 unrestrained Children in van. Driver brought to court pic.twitter.com/q9Qv1dCkI5— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 30, 2017