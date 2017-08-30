Disqualified driver with four unrestrained children in van arrested by Naas Gardaí

Kildare Traffic

Sarah Peppard

Reporter:

Sarah Peppard

Email:

sarah.peppard@leinsterleader.ie

Disqualified driver with four unrestrained children in van arrested by Naas Gardaí

Photo taken from Garda Twitter

Naas Traffic Corps have arrested a disqualified driver on the roads this afternoon.

According to An Garda Síochaná Twitter, the motorist was driving a van with “four children unrestrained” in the vehicle.

The van was detected by an Automatic Number Plate Recognition alert.

A court date will follow.

 