Kildare jobs on offer at one of the county's largest motor retailer

There are several job opportunities on offer at Conlans Jaguar Land Rover in Naas.

N Conlan and Sons Ltd holds franchises for BMW, MINI, Jaguar, Land Rover and Peugeot.

“We endeavour to provide genuine career development opportunities within the Group to those that show the required commitment and dedication,” said the company.

At present, it is looking for valetors, service technicians, a sales executive and a service advisor.

For further information call 045 455900 or send your CV to jobs@conlans.ie