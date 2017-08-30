After years of fundraising Timahoe gets its playground

After many years of fundraising Timahoe Playground opened last Saturday.

The residents of the rural area in West Kildare, under the auspicious of Timahoe Community Council, have worked hard to raise the funds, including a Strictly Come Dancing night in late 2016.

Finally it was officially opened last Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Council described them as “very proud of the community driven endeavour”.

Caroline McLoughlin, Audrey Salmon, Deirdre Nolan, Eimear Dolan, Bríd Lyng.

Gary Montgomery, Committee Chairman; Terry Doherty, founding, now retired, committee member; Cllr. Brendan Weld cutting the ribbon; and Mick Carroll, founding, now retired, committee member.

Colm Ó Searchaigh, Niamh Goodman, Cillian, and Bridín Ní Shearchaigh, unveil a special plaque honouring recently deceased founding committee member and friend of the community, Ciarán Searchaigh.

Anne-Lisa Aitsen and Ellen Mullaney.

Rory McNulty, Rian and Cillian Delaney, Liam Doherty, Thomas Salmon.

Saoirse McLoughlin, Tom and Emma Dolan.

Mia McLoughlin having fun in the new Timahoe Community Park.

