Kildare people urged to host coffee morning in aid of hospice

Kildare households, clubs and organisations are being asked to host a coffee morning in aid of St Brigid’s Hospice.

The national hospice coffee morning campaign has been launched and is sponsored by Bewley’s Ireland.

Anybody wishing to host a coffee morning in aid of the Friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice on Thursday September 14 should contact Eileen Mc Donald on 0872021314 or email eileenmcdonald14@gmail.com to organise.

A coffee morning pack will be provided to you free of cost.

All funds raised in Kildare and West Wicklow will go directly to St. Brigid’s Hospice, which is currently temporarily at Moore Abbey in Monasterevin while building work is being completed at it’s Curragh home.