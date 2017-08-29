Gardai raid brothel on Naas's Main Street

Four people found in a brothel at North Main Street in Naas were arrested by Gardai last Thursday evening, August 24.

Prosititutes were operating in an upstairs premises in the immediate vicinity by some of Naas’s the best known and most iconic businesses.

The four, two men and two women, all understood to be foreign nationals were released without charge although a file will be sent to the DPP.

A sum of cash was found during the raid.