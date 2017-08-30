Poulaphouca House near Ballymore Eustace is on the market

An impressive Kildare House near Ballymore Eustace has been put on the market.

Poulaphouca is on the market at an asking price of €700,000. It is a well-established bar and guesthouse on the N81 between Blessington and Hollywood.

It is set on some 34 acres / 13 hectares with stunning views of the surrounding countryside, Poulaphouca House, currently trading as a bar, restaurant and guesthouse, lends itself to a number of uses, including a family residence.

The ground floor consists of a reception hall, reception room, breakfast room, bar and dining area, function room with bar, storage room and a number of male and female WC’s.

The kitchen to the rear of the breakfast room and function room is a fully equipped working kitchen that includes an oven, 6 ring hob gas cooker, grill, deep fat fryer, gas and electric bambaree, microwave, food processor, fridge, chest freezer, fridge freezer, double sink, storage and worktop unit, cold room, store room and vegetable preparation area.

The first floor accommodates 6 large impressive bedrooms.

The property is for sale by private treaty through Sherry Fitzgerald Auctioneers.