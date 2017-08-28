Kildare man Mick Konstantin tops off Vegas trip by meeting McGregor himself

As if a viral video, all-expenses paid trip to LA, and playing before the McGregor Mayweather weigh-in's wasn't enough, Celbridge legend Mick Konstantin only went and met the main man himself.

In the words of Mick himself, meeting MMA star McGregor capped off "the trip and a weekend of a lifetime".

Mick shared a picture to his Facebook saying: "Can safely say now TheNotoriousMMA is an absolute gentleman, as are all of his friends, family and crew. Was so nice to just chat away to him for a few minutes. Will be forever in his debt."

Mick also thanked everyone for the support he's received in the whirlwind which has been the last two weeks.

Two weeks of his life that he definitely won't be forgetting anytime soon!

WATCH MICK PERFORM OUTSIDE THE T-MOBILE STADIUM IN VEGAS HERE: