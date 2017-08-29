Planning permission granted for Ardclough Heritage stone
Kildare Planning
Ardclough Community Council has been given the go ahead by Kildare County Council to erect a granite heritage stone in the town.
The stone will reflect the village name, Ardclough (high stone) and will contain a polished panel with an inscription marking The High Kings of Leinster who were inaugurated on nearby Lyons Hill.
It will be placed opposite Ardclough Church, known locally as The ‘Triangle’.
