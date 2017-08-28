Kildare rallies behind 21-year-old stroke survivor Adam Burke to organise fundraising run

Two Mile House footballer Adam Burke suffered a devastating stroke during a local GAA match on July 20 of last year.

The doctors told family that there was a 20% chance of Adam surviving, and if he did there was a slim chance he’d walk, talk or recognise them again.

Miraculously, Adam has made phenomenal progress over the last year, but further speech and physical therapies could cost up to €1 million.

Adam, and his parents Willie and Catherine, spoke to Sean O’Rourke on Friday’s RTÉ Morning Ireland, highlighting the risk of stroke at any age.

Adam was a very fit, active 20-year-old at the time of his stroke.

Willie recalled the day that their lives changed.

“I was tracking Adam from the time he warmed up to the time he started, he was in great form and moving really well in full forward.”

He remembers Adam getting a “crunching tackle” that drove him to the ground.

Adam carried on into half-time, but in the second half Willie remembers catching eyes with Adam and knew something wasn’t right.

“I don’t know why I was tracking him but suddenly I just saw him out on the mid-field on his own and he put his hand up to his head and he just fell as gently as you like onto the ground”, said Willie.

Willie said he jumped over the fence and took his son by the hand.

Adam was brought to Naas hospital, and transferred to Beaumont. He was in a coma for two weeks.

When he awoke, he was able to move his left hand, while his right side was paralysed. This gave the family great hope.

In the word of Adam himself, “the dream is alive”.

The family have gone through the mill in the last year, so the local community are rallying behind them to raise the much needed funds.

A 5km/10km walk/run will take place on Saturday September 30 in Two Mile House starting at 4pm.

Tickets are €25 and include a t-shirt and entry to a BBQ that evening.

To register for the walk/run on September 30th click on the link here: www.popupraces.ie/events/run-adam-burke-family-5km-fun-run-10km-run/.

If you can’t take part in the Run for Adam and would to support this event you can make a donation online at www.gofundme.com/runforadamburke.