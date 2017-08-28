First Catholic priest from Romania to serve in the diocese of Kildare and Leighlin

Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin is recruiting priests from Romania to serve in the diocese.

The first Romanian priest will arrive tomorrow.

Fr Eugen Dragos (28) will serve as curate in the village of Tinryland in Co. Carlow.

According to The Irish Times, Bishop Nulty visited the east Romanian diocese of Iasi because of the dwindling number of vocations in Ireland.

It is hoped a second priest will come over in the coming months.