Rathangan home in exclusive estate

Number 2 Spencer Court is a beautiful detached family home located in the exclusive Rathangan boasting only seven properties.

This fine house is situated on a site of 0.18 of an acre and extends to 181m2 approximately and is within walking distance of the picturesque village of Rathangan.

It is very accessible to towns such as Newbridge, Naas, Kildare and the Curragh, offering a variety of transport links to commuters. Kildare train station is only a short drive away.

The spacious accommodation comprises entrance hall, living room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, TV room/office, guest wc, utility, 4 bedrooms (1 en-suite), bathroom and integrated garage.

The asking price is €259,000 and viewings can be booked with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866466.