Family home near Naas on market for €495k

Killineer is an absolutely beautiful family residence extending to 162m2 on a stunning site of two thirds of an acre, only minutes from Naas town.

This home is in one of the most sought after residential areas in Naas.

Superbly presented, and set back from the road, it is accessed through a tree lined avenue offering privacy offering countryside living at its best.

This wonderful property is situated on a most private and mature site and has been finished to the highest energy efficient standards with zoned heating and part underfloor heating and solar panels in place.

Located just under a 5 minute drive from Main Street Naas, and a short distance from the N7/M7, this property is a real find in today’s market and must be seen to be totally appreciated.

Accommodation comprises entrance hall, living room, dining room, den/office, sitting room, kitchen, utility room, bathroom, three bedrooms (main en-suite) and family bathroom.

Asking Price €495,000. BER C1.

Appointments can be made to view with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly, Phone 045 866466.