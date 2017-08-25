Kildare teenager strikes again against the best in the world

Showing that his silver medal at European Track Cycling Championships last month was no fluke, Athgarvan man JB Murphy has once again medalled against the best of the best.

Earlier today in the Fassa Bortolo Velodrome near Milan he stormed to a bronze in the World Junior Track Championships.

Stickybottle.com reports that Murphy, who heads back into his Leaving Cert year at the PBS next week lapped the field in the final race this morning and was only eight points off the leader, from Ukraine, going into the last sprint.

In the points race there are a series of sprints with each one worth points. The final one is worth 10 points which would have allowed the Kildare man to overhaul the leader.

So Murphy attacked in a glory or bust effort from seven laps out.

He very nearly made it all the way but was passed just short of the finish line, although he can surely be very proud of his bronze.

Last month, when he won the silver medal at the European Track Championships he had never having race on a velodrome (the indoor wooden cycling track) before.

He had first trained on a velodrome four weeks previously.

Mr Murphy also competes at a high level on the road and in cyclo-cross (around cross-country paths).

His success calls to mind the exploits of recently retired Johnstownbridge woman Caroline Ryan who also came from relative obscurity to stun the cycling world.

Mr Murphy is already a big name in domestic cycling. He won the National Cyclocross Championships earlier this year and represented Ireland in the World Cyclocross Championships in Luxembourg in February.

And on the road, he was triumphant in the Gorey Three Day. He is also part of the Irish Road Team which competes in Europe.

