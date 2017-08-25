Teenager accused of assaulting girl in County Kildare town gets bail

A 15-year-old boy, who is alleged to have assaulted a female teenager in county Kildare and had been remanded at Oberstown detention centre in recent weeks was released on bail at Naas District Court yesterday, Thursday, August 24.

A report from an assessment done on him in Oberstown revealed that he has addiction issues, relating specifically to valium and alcohol.

The teenager is charged with assault causing harm on the girl on June 19 last. The defendant can’t be named due to reporting restrictions because he is under age.

It is alleged he punched, kicked and headbutted the 15 year old girl who was taken to hospital.

He also faces a number of charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act dating back to March 18 last.

The young man had been remanded, on consent, to Oberstown Detention Centre amid fears by the defendant’s parents that he had harmed himself.

His father told a previous sitting of the court that his son had been taken to the psychiatric unit in Tallaght but the hospital had released him and “did nothing”.

The youngster was granted bail on condition that he make no contact with alleged victim of the assault, that he obeys a curfew from 10pm to 7am and that he sign on at his local Garda Station.