Three charged with theft granted bail at Naas District court

Three men who appeared at Naas District Court on Thursday, August 24, were arrested as a part of ongoing investigations into alleged burglaries and thefts in the Tipperary.

They were among four men arrested by Gardai from Tipperary, Carlow and the Armed Support Regional unit last Wednesday morning.

The three who appeared in Naas were Edward Collins, 42, with an address listed as 15 Collinstown Crescent, Neilstown, Dublin 22, Martin Collins, 35, 27 Woodford Drive, Clondalkin and Michael Collins, 25, of 7e Pearse House, Dublin 2.

Edward Collins is charged with theft on May 21, 2017 at Railway Station Nenagh, and possession of stolen property, a dogbox-syle trailer on August 23, 2017 at his home address.

Martin Collins is charged with theft at Tippo International, Thurles Road, Nenagh on August 6 last as was Michael Collins.

Michael Collins is also charged in relation to the alleged theft at Railway Station, Nenagh and with theft on August 13 last at Turtulla Business Park, Turtulla, Thurles.

All three men were granted bail by Judge Miriam Walsh.

Gardai did not object to bail, although they did insist in conditions, which were that they were to stay out of Tipperary except for court appearances, a curfew and that they provide Gardai with a mobile number and that the phone be charged and turned on at all times.

Edward Collins is also instructed to stay out of Co. Kilkenny.

Their cases were adjourned to a date in September.