Kilcullen author Hazel Gaynor to launch new book next month

A Kilcullen author is launching a new book next month.

Hazel Gaynor is a New York Times bestselling, award-winning author.

Her new novel, titled The Cottingley Secret, will be published on September 7.

She will be launching it in her hometown of Kilcullen on Friday September 15 from 7pm in Woodbine Books on lower main street.

The book is based on the greatest hoax of the 20th century when two young girls convinced the world they had photographed fairies.

Successful novels to date include: The Girl Who Came Home—A Novel of the Titanic , A Memory of Violets, and The Girl from The Savoy