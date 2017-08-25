Organisations invited to take part in Kildare Social Inclusion Week

Plans are currently being finalised for the first Social Inclusion Week for County Kildare which will run from Monday 25 September.

The idea was put forward at the first meeting of the Social Inclusion Pillar of Kildare Public Partnership Network, where it received broad support.

“There are many initiatives in County Kildare that do excellent work, providing services and supporting individuals and communities affected by issues like homelessness, poverty, unemployment and addiction” stated Pat Leogue, General Manager of County Kildare LEADER Partnership.

“In addition there are groups and organisations providing wonderful support for people with disabilities, Travellers, older people, victims of domestic violence, asylum seekers and refugees. The purpose of Social Inclusion Week is to highlight this excellent work and the need for more resources to cater for the needs of people in County Kildare who experience poverty and social exclusion on a daily basis.”

This new initiative is being coordinated by County Kildare LEADER Partnership in association with Kildare Public Participation Network (PPN) Social Inclusion Pillar.

It is envisaged that a series of events will take place across the county in each of the county’s Municipal Districts (Athy, Celbridge/Leixlip, Kildare/Newbridge, Naas and Maynooth) and that statutory/voluntary service providers and community groups will host events to highlight the good work that is being undertaken.

P.J. Fagan of Kildare PPN said; “for many people community groups are a life line and a way to get involved in their community and feel a sense of belonging. We are aiming to highlight and celebrate those opportunities for people to feel included.”

The range of events will include open days, awareness raising (local community events, in house training for front line staff) and social events (cultural drama and music performances).

“We are encouraging organisations and community and voluntary groups to use this week as an opportunity to highlight their work and also to network with other social inclusion groups in the county” stated Denise Croke who is coordinating the organisation of Social Inclusion Week.

“We hope that by working together we can highlight the issues that need to be addressed if we want a more inclusive community in our county” added P.J. Fagan from the Social Inclusion Pillar of the Kildare PPN.

A calendar of events is being developed, and a publicity campaign will begin in earnest over the coming weeks.

Any organisation wishing to be associated with Social Inclusion Week is asked to contact Denise Croke at (087) 1411669 or by emailing socialinclusionweekkildare@gmail.com