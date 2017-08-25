Retiring Kildare traffic wardens honoured
Kildare County Council reception
Officials make a special presentation to Seamus Anderson
Kildare school wardens, Carmel Reilly and Seamus Anderson were honoured at a special retirement presentation at Kildare County Council today.
They are pictured with Senior Executive Officer, Evelyn Wright; Road Safety Officer, Declan Keogh and staff.
Carmel receiving her presentation
The retiring school wardens with officials and staff from Kildare County Council
