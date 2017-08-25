Kildare man Mick Konstantin will perform at McGregor Mayweather weigh-in tonight

If you haven’t come across Kildare native Mick Konstantin, then you must be living under a rock.

After his song that he wrote and recorded, ‘There’s Only One Conor McGregor’, went viral, and soared to the number one spot in the charts, Konstantin has been on radio and TV stations galore.

Watch the announcement here:

ATTENTION FIGHT FANS @MickK_Music is going to be @TMobileArena at 11am before weigh-ins!! Be there!!! pic.twitter.com/HP9NEYqo8B — UFC (@ufc) August 25, 2017

When McGregor got a hold of the song, he decided to ship Konstantin over the Vegas for his fight against Mayweather tomorrow, August 26.

All proceeds made from the hit are going to Our Lady’s Children Hospital in Dublin.

The Celbridge man will perform to a packed crowd in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at the weigh-in, 7pm Irish time tonight (August 25).

And just in case you haven't come across Mick's song, take a look here: