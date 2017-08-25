Kildare mother and son through to next round of LEGO MASTERS

A Kildare mother and son duo are through to the next round of new TV show, LEGO MASTERS.

The first episode of the four part series was screened last night on Channel 4 and reviewers are predicting it may be as popular at the Great British Bake Off.

Jessica Farrell and her son Faolán (13) hail from Rathangan. Jessica is a horticulturist and a former judge in the Rathangan Tidy Town’s awards as well as running her own small nursery.

The Kildare duo were one of 48 teams to make it to the final eight. Two were then eliminated. The next show is to be screened next Tuesday.

The show’s website says that her most prized Lego MOC (“My Own Creation”) is ‘Her Majesty’s Theatre’ which used no less than 57,992 LEGO elements. Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber liked it so much, his company bought it from Jessica.

Each week, the teams will have their design, originality and construction skills put to the test in a battle to be crowned LEGO MASTERS.

The series is hosted by DJ and TV presenter Melvin Odoom.

Each programme tests a wide array of disciplines from the playful to the technical to the unexpected and judging is led by Matthew Ashton, Vice President of Design for the LEGO Group.