Father Ted's Mrs Doyle lends a hand at Naas charity store

Actress Pauline Mclynn, AKA Mrs Doyle of Father Ted fame, popped down to Naas last weekend to lend her support to a Kildare animal charity.

The patron of Littlehill Animal Rescue & Sanctuary spent last Saturday in it’s Charity & Gift Shop in the Moat Mall.

This shop is beside Alice's Restaurant and opposite Blanc Quigley Hair Salon.

Mrs Doyle knits beautiful tea cosies and makes candles. These high quality goods are available to purchase along with fresh eggs from rescued batter hens.

Littlehill Rescue and Sanctuary aims to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home abandoned, abused and neglected dogs, cats and horses.

It also rescues ex-battery and commercial egg-laying hens and rehabilitate and re-home them.

This registered charity is funded entirely by donations, and by the resources of its founder, Susan Anderson, who has worked tirelessly for the past 20 plus years to make the world a better place for animals.

Pauline with Kate Coffey

Pauline with Saoirse Casey and Paul Quigley