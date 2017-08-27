McAuley Place Goes To The Dogs

McAuley Place in Naas has embarked on a new fundraising venture - a night at the dogs at the Newbridge Greyhound track on September 8 where doors open at 7pm for an action-packed night of fun. Held in conjunction with The Newbridge Track Supporters Club, who are a voluntary group of dog owners, the aim of the night is to raise funds for the creation of The Health Through Learning Centre at McAuley Place. The development is ready to launch and has secured planning permission for the restoration and extension of the original Nuns Convent building, which dates back to the mid-1800s. Once the development is finalised the Centre will provide a vibrant space for the residents of McAuley Place as well as the wider community. Tickets on sale from the McAuley Place reception 045897833. Pictured above: Members of Newbridge Track Supporters club Julie Keogh and Rina Devereux with Resident of McAuley Place Denis Hynes alongside McAuley Place Manager Mark Hazzard and Catherine O'Sullivan. Photo: Ashling Conway