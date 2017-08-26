PLC courses now open for enrolment

Enrolment for Post Leaving Certificate courses starting in September 2017 are now being taken at St Conleth’s Community College.

The school is the KWETB designated PLC centre for Co. Kildare and offers facilities such as fully equipped computer laboratories with the latest Microsoft Office software; broadband access; modern fully equipped gym and outdoor facilities; fully equipped Beauty Therapy room; and nursing and childcare rooms with modern up-to-date equipment.

New courses have been added this year in Animal Care and Social Care (Level 6).

Places are limited at this stage, however, there are some remaining. Please check the website www.stconlethscc.ie or contact the school at 045 431417 immediately for further information.

Meanwhile, staff and students in St. Conleth’s were delighted with the recently Leaving Certificate results.

“Students who got results here today are now in a strong position to move on to their next stage of their lives. Some will go directly to Third Level, continuing our links with Maynooth University and IT Carlow, others will advance to Further Education availing of the wide range of FETAC Level 5 & 6 courses in the PLC Centre here in St Conleth’s CC and a few are lucky enough to be taking up apprenticeships and employment,” said Principal Patricia O’Brien, “The results follow the excellent QQI PLC results received in July when many students achieved distinctions. “This level of success has ensured that many of our Post Leaving Certificate students have now received places in Universities and Institutes of Technology.”