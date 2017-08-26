Punchestown to host Diocesan family day tomorrow

The first ever Kildare and Leighlin Diocesan family picnic day will take place tomorrow at Punchestown Racecourse.

The event was recently launched by Most Rev. Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin. The picnic is part of the diocesan preparations for next year’s World Meeting of Families (which takes place in a different location every three years) and is also an attempt to reach out to all families of the diocese and to gather them together for an event filled with fun friendship and faith.

Families from all 56 parishes in the diocese have been invited to the picnic by Bishop Nulty.

They have been asked to bring along their own picnic with a bit of extra food for a sharing table for those who maybe don’t have enough to eat.

A special invitation has been issued to the families living in the two direct provision centres in the diocese - Newbridge and Portlaoise - as well as the refugee centre in Monasterevin.

The diocese will be putting together special picnic baskets for these families.

The family picnic will take place from 1pm to 6pm, with the official opening liturgy at 3pm. Bishop Denis will lead a 4km walk fun walk around the race track and there will be face painting, childrens disco, stilt walkers, a pet corner and lots of activities and games for children.

There will be a display of UN vehicles from the nearby Curragh Camp with military personnel on hand to share stories about the Irish contribution to the UN peacekeeping force.

Music for the event is being organised by Margaret Connaughton and Father Liam Lawton and will include choirs and special guests Irish country star Derek Ryan and renowned soprano Celine Byrne.