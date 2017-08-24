Maynooth University will see record number of first year students in September

A high demand for course’s in Kildare’s Maynooth University will see the college take in a record number of first year students this September.

According to the University, more than 3,150 first year students will join this autumn, an increase of five percent on last year.

Maynooth University President, Professor Philip Nolan, said: “Today represents a significant milestone for Maynooth University – the high level of demand we have seen for our undergraduate courses is a great vindication of the changes we have made to our undergraduate offering.

“Interestingly, this group of the students is the first to experience the new Leaving Certificate grading system and higher education points scale. Points for entry to higher education are being awarded using a new scale which is designed to encourage and reward learning in a fair and equitable manner, but without placing excessive or inappropriate pressures on students.”

Maynooth University is Ireland’s fastest growing university, with more than 12,000 students, including 2,200 research and Taught Master’s students, and 1,700 students from 95 countries.