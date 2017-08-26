Fr Moore's Well annual pilgrimage near Milltown

The Fr Moore's Well annual pilgrimage will take place on Sunday September 3 from 12 noon to 6pm. Michael and Ann Forde will be in attendance with Fr Moore's hat.

Meanwhile, Milltown continues to celebrate the parish bicentenary. A photo exhibition took place at the old school recently featuring a photo of the bog body that was found in Barronstown Bog dating back to 400 AD.

A replica of the cloak, which was found wrapped around the body, was also on show as well as a photo of the sword that was found in Wheelam.

These items are normally on view at the National Gallery of Ireland.

Historian Paddy Behan was also in attendance on August 20. Betty O'Shea also gave a talk about the area.

More events are planned throughout the year in Milltown.