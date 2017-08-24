Roadworks on M7 motorway in Kildare from tomorrow night

The M7 Eastbound between Junction 13 (Kildare) and Junction 12 (Newbridge) will be closed from tomorrow for four nights for roadworks.

The motorway will be shut down from 10pm on Friday night, to 7am on Saturday morning. On Saturday night, it will also be closed off at 10pm, but will not reopen until 9am on Sunday morning.

On Sunday and Monday night, the hours of closure will run from 10pm to 6am.

Kildare County Council said the closure is required to facilitate the resurfacing of the pavement.

Diversion route:- Divert from the M7 at Junction 13 (Kildare). Traffic should take the first exit from the roundabout onto the R415, then continue along the R415 towards the junction with the R445, take a right turn on to the R445 then proceed along the R445 until the junction with the R413. Take a right turn onto the R413 and proceed towards the M7 Junction 12 roundabout. Take the 2nd exit from the roundabout joining the M7 Motorway at M7 Junction 12 (Newbridge) using the northbound merge slip ramp.

Meanwhile, further works are to be carried out on the M7 Westbound between Junction 11 (M7 & M9 diverge) and Junction 12 (Newbridge). The motorway section will be closed from Monday August 28 to Sunday September 17.

The closure will remain in place from 10 pm to 6 am daily from Sunday nights to Friday mornings. On Saturday mornings it will reopen at 7am and on Sunday mornings, the closure will be in place until 9am.

Resurfacing of the pavement and waterproofing of the M9 tunnel structure is planned.

Diversion route:- Divert from the M7 at Junction 11(M7 & M9 diverge) and continue along the M9, exiting at Junction 2 Kilcullen. Traffic should take a left turn at the top of the slip road and proceed towards Kilcullen using the R448 until the junction with the R413. Traffic should then take a left turn at the traffic lights and proceed along the R413, rejoining the M7 Motorway at M7 Junction 12 (Newbridge) using the westbound merge slip ra