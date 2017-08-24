Three men due before Naas District Court this morning after a Garda search operation yesterday

Three men will appear before Naas District Court this morning in connection with a number of burglaries in the Tipperary and South Eastern Region.

Gardaí from Tipperary, assisted by Gardaí from Carlow and the DMR Armed support Region carried out a number of searches in the Dublin area this yesterday morning August 232017.

The searches were carried out in the Clondalkin, Ballyfermot and Pearse St areas of Dublin. Four males were arrested and detained under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended at Roscrea, Thurles, Nenagh and Carlow Garda stations.

During the course the searches Gardaí recovered a large quantity stolen property including a trailer, power tools and other assorted items.