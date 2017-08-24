Get your entries in for this year's County Kildare Chamber Business awards

Plans are underway for this year’s County Kildare Chamber awards night.

Jennifer Forster, Membership and events Manager of the Chamber said, “Last year we had a record-breaking number of entrants and we encourage all businesses in Kildare to be part of one of the most recognised, reputable business awards in the country.

“Our awards in November, more than any other event, recognise the efforts our members are making year on year to thrive and succeed. At our awards night, we celebrate those companies that stand out and excel in Kildare”.

Managing Director of Clark, Deirdre Coghlan-Murray said; “We at Clark are delighted to be associated again with the Annual Kildare Chamber Awards which continues to celebrate the best in Business in Kildare. We are looking forward to what is a terrific way to celebrate the achievements of business in our county.

“This year we have experienced exceptional growth particularly within our Recruitment, Coaching and Managed Services divisions of our business. This confirms Kildare as a location of choice for enterprising and successful employers and highly talented and skilled employees."

Allan Shine, CEO of the Chamber said; “ Businesses can now apply online on our website for the awards and this year we have introduced a community project category which is a new initiative where we are asking community groups, clubs and organisations to apply and nominate themselves and be in with a chance of winning a cash prize of €3,000. This award is kindly sponsored by Kildare County Council and the Queally Group.”