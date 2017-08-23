Kildare to get one of nine new patrol cars
Garda resources
The cars, which are being dispatched to counties across the country
Kildare is set to get one of nine new garda patrol cars, which are being dispatched nationwide.
The Gardaí gave it's twitter followers a sneak preview of the new cars earlier today.
9 new Garda traffic cars bound for Wicklow, Waterford, Longford, Kildare, Louth, Tipperary, Donegal, Galway and Dublin. pic.twitter.com/3AhS9Wfind— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 23, 2017