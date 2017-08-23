Kildare to get one of nine new patrol cars

Niamh O'Donoghue

Niamh O'Donoghue

The cars, which are being dispatched to counties across the country

Kildare is set to get one of nine new garda patrol cars, which are being dispatched nationwide. 

The Gardaí gave it's twitter followers a sneak preview of the new cars earlier today. 

 