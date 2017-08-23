Gardaí in Kildare asking homeowners to be wary of people calling to doors

On August 17 last, a homeowner was appraoched by a male in the Patrician Avenue area of Naas between 5-6pm.

The male claimed to be canvassing to do work, and asked to homeowner for contact details.

When the homeowner went into the house to get the contact details, the male entered the house and took some items.

Gardaí are asking people to be wary of people calling to doors, and always ask for I.D.