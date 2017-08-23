Spate of thefts from cars in Celbridge, Leixlip and Maynooth

Gardaí in Kildare are asking car owners to be vigilant following a spate of thefts in the last week.

Last Wednesday and Thursday, August 16 and 17, four incidents of car thefts were recorded in the areas.

On Wednesday, a silver Audi A4 was broken into in the M4 Business Park, Celbridge at around 8:30pm.

A handbag with cash and jewlellery was removed from the car.

On the same day, in the Castletown area of Leixlip two cars were targeted.

The first happened at 7:30pm, where a silver Toyota van was broken into and tools were taken.

In the same area, a window was smashed in a silver Nissan Crew Cab and a laptop was taken.

On Thursday 17, at Aldi on the Kilcock Road, Maynooth items were taken from a blue Mazda Hatchback at approximately 12:30pm.

Gardaí are warning people to not leave property visible in vehicles, and to pay attention to where you park.