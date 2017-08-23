Spate of thefts from cars in Celbridge, Leixlip and Maynooth
Gardaí issuing warning to car owners
Gardaí in Kildare are asking car owners to be vigilant following a spate of thefts in the last week.
Last Wednesday and Thursday, August 16 and 17, four incidents of car thefts were recorded in the areas.
On Wednesday, a silver Audi A4 was broken into in the M4 Business Park, Celbridge at around 8:30pm.
A handbag with cash and jewlellery was removed from the car.
On the same day, in the Castletown area of Leixlip two cars were targeted.
The first happened at 7:30pm, where a silver Toyota van was broken into and tools were taken.
In the same area, a window was smashed in a silver Nissan Crew Cab and a laptop was taken.
On Thursday 17, at Aldi on the Kilcock Road, Maynooth items were taken from a blue Mazda Hatchback at approximately 12:30pm.
Gardaí are warning people to not leave property visible in vehicles, and to pay attention to where you park.
