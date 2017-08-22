Heritage Week events in Kildare today

Heritage Week is in full swing in Kildare with numerous events every day this week. Below is a summary of the events listed for today, August 23. For more information or to book, click here.

Celbridge Heritage Audio Guide is on every day from August 19 to 27 from 9:30am - 5pm at Abarta Heritage, Castletown House. The free audio guide helps you to discover the story of Celbridge and Castletown House. Simply download the free Guidigo App and search for Celbridge. Entry fee into Castletown may still apply. Discover the story of Celbridge and the magnificent Castletown House with this free audio guide which will lead you on a self-guided tour of the north Kildare town. Learn about the famous William Speaker Conolly, the wealthiest and most powerful man in Ireland in the early 1700s, and explore some of the wonderful architecture along the Main Street of Celbridge. Listen to how Jonathan Swift travelled here to meet his lover Vanessa on the banks of the Liffey.

Create or Paint a Fairy Door today between 12pm and 4pm at Florence and Milly Pottery Painting and Craft Studio. As part of Heritage week, on wild child day we invite you to join us here at Florence and Milly to create or paint your own Fairy Door. The Craft workshop will be held from 12-4pm and tickets are available for purchase below at €5 per child for 1 hr of painting or clay. Booking is required.

The Curragh: Free Audio Guide is available from 9.30am to 5pm every day this week at Junction 12 on the M7 Motorway. The Free audio guide to the Curragh of Kildare tells the story of its history, natural heritage, personalities and sporting aspects. Simply download the free Guidigo App and search for The Curragh.

Kildare Monastic Trail Audio at the Castledermot Monastic Site, Church Lane, Castledermot. Follow in the footsteps of Kildare's early saints with this free audio guide. Simply download the free Guidigo App and search for Kildare Monastic Trail. Explore the Ancient Monasteries of Kildare with your Free Audio Guide. County Kildare is at the heart of the story of the dawn of Christianity in Ireland, and some of Ireland's most famous saints like Brigid, Colmcille and Patrick have strong links with the county. The Kildare Monastic Trail will lead you to ruins of ancient monasteries, where you will encounter some of Ireland's best-preserved round towers, descriptions of high crosses and fascinating tales of history and folklore.

Heritage Week at Maynooth Castle every day this week from 11am to 5pm at the Castle. Join in the special guided tours and the castle-inspired arts and crafts activities throughout Heritage Week. Contact is on 01 628 6744 for more details.

Insight into Art O'Connor this evening from 8pm to 10pm at Elm Hall Heritage Group, Elm Hall Golf Club Celbridge. A talk on Art O'Connor who was a politician and judge.

Meitheal Dúchas.ie/Logainm.ie from 3pm - 3:45pm involving Fiontar and Scoil na Gaeilge, DCU, Celbridge Library. Find out how you can contribute to the preservation of Ireland's cultural heritage. Transcribe folklore from the 1930s with Meitheal Dúchas.ie and record minor place names with Meitheal Logainm.ie. Meitheal Dúchas.ie is an opportunity to transcribe folklore material collected by schoolchildren for the National Folklore Collection in the 1930s in Ireland. It is one of the most successful crowdsourcing projects of its kind in the world. Discover more at www.duchas.ie/en/meitheal/ Meitheal Logainm.ie encourages the recording and sharing of minor place names. The public is asked to record minor place names, such as field names, via a simple online form. Discover more at meitheal.logainm.ie/en/

The Book of Kildare and Other Stories from 7pm to 8pm run by Kildare Library Services at Kilcullen Community Library. It will be a talk by Mario Corrigan on 25 unusual or little-known treasures from the Kildare Local History Collection. Part of the Creative Ireland Kildare initiative.

A Museum Treasure Hunt from 2pm to 3.30pm at the Athy Heritage Centre Museum including fun activity inside the Heritage Centre and Museum - follow a map and locate the clues to win a certificate.

The Lady Fitzgeralds from 12 noon to 1pm at Maynooth Castle. The Lady Fitzgeralds: a female perspective - join OPW guide Mary Henry for this fascinating look at some of the women of the powerful Fitzgerald family.

Jouses, Jesters and Japes! From 3pm to 4pm at Maynooth Castle where OPW guide Katherine Colthurst will give a lively tour focusing on entertainment in medieval times.

Thatching Demo Yew Cottage from 12noon to 3pm where Paul Darby at Yew Cottage, Mountrice, Monasterevin (W34D653) will give a public demonstration of the ancient and highly skilled craft of thatching. Learn from the owner about the varied skills and materials used to thatch his property with only Irish grown materials. Conducted by master thatchers Leonard and Sons. The thatchers will explain the traditional techniques and materials used in thatching, extolling the benefits and beauty of a thatched roof.

