Heritage Week events in Kildare this evening

Heritage Week is in full swing in Kildare with numerous events every day this week. Below is a summary of the events listed for this evening, Tuesday, August 22. For more information or to book, click here.

A talk on the recently discovered Kiln Fields on the site of the Sallins Bypass by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, in association with Kildare County Council and Naas Local History Group at Council Chambers, Naas Town Hall at 8pm. This illustrated talk outlines the archaeological discoveries made in 2016 and 2017 in advance of construction of the M7 Motorway Upgrade and R407 Sallins Bypass. About 20 new archaeological sites were discovered and excavated, including charcoal-production pits, smelting furnaces, cereal-drying kilns, a brick-kiln, post-medieval roadways, a mill-race, prehistoric cremations and a ceremonial ring-ditch. The most significant finding was undoubtedly an early medieval enclosure complex on the banks of the River Liffey, north of Sallins village.

by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, in association with Kildare County Council and Naas Local History Group at Council Chambers, Naas Town Hall at 8pm. This illustrated talk outlines the archaeological discoveries made in 2016 and 2017 in advance of construction of the M7 Motorway Upgrade and R407 Sallins Bypass. About 20 new archaeological sites were discovered and excavated, including charcoal-production pits, smelting furnaces, cereal-drying kilns, a brick-kiln, post-medieval roadways, a mill-race, prehistoric cremations and a ceremonial ring-ditch. The most significant finding was undoubtedly an early medieval enclosure complex on the banks of the River Liffey, north of Sallins village. A Century of GAA in Clane at Clane Community Library, Clane. This event is a talk by Eoghan Corry entitled 'A Century of GAA in Clane and Co. Kildare' and is organised by Clane Local History Group in conjunction with Clane Community Library.

at Clane Community Library, Clane. This event is a talk by Eoghan Corry entitled 'A Century of GAA in Clane and Co. Kildare' and is organised by Clane Local History Group in conjunction with Clane Community Library. Castletown and the Lost 19th Century is a talk by Suzanne Pegley on the Pakenham-Conolly Era in the 19th century in Castletown House. It’s at 7:30pm - 8:30pm and booking is required. Talk takes place in the Hunting Room, Stable Wing, Castletown.

is a talk by Suzanne Pegley on the Pakenham-Conolly Era in the 19th century in Castletown House. It’s at 7:30pm - 8:30pm and booking is required. Talk takes place in the Hunting Room, Stable Wing, Castletown. Walking through Athy's History at 7pm in the Athy Heritage Centre Museum. Booking is required.

at 7pm in the Athy Heritage Centre Museum. Booking is required. Birdwatching for Beginners is from 7pm to 8pm at Newbridge Community Library. This talk will include a slideshow of common birds in the area, a Q and A session and a look at various used nests, feathers and nest boxes. It is suitable for all ages. Booking is required.

Connellmore Graveyard , Baroda has been a burial ground for both Catholics and Protestants in Newbridge since 1736. The last interment took place in 1946. Many of the great families of Newbridge are buried in this quaint graveyard. From Eyre Powell and Goff to Beasley and Young, there are also military graves that predate the Curragh Military Graveyard which opened in 1866.

, Baroda has been a burial ground for both Catholics and Protestants in Newbridge since 1736. The last interment took place in 1946. Many of the great families of Newbridge are buried in this quaint graveyard. From Eyre Powell and Goff to Beasley and Young, there are also military graves that predate the Curragh Military Graveyard which opened in 1866. Book of Kildare and Other Storie s at Maynooth Community Library at 7pm. The Book of Kildare and Other Stories including 25 GEMS from the Kildare Local History Collection is a display and talk about 25 unusual and little-known items from the Local History Collection in Kildare.

s at Maynooth Community Library at 7pm. The Book of Kildare and Other Stories including 25 GEMS from the Kildare Local History Collection is a display and talk about 25 unusual and little-known items from the Local History Collection in Kildare. William Francis Roantree , the forgotten Fenian, organised by the Ardclough Celbridge Leixlip 1916 Rising Commemoration Committee in the Square, Main Street Leixlip at 6.30pm followed by a lecture in Leixlip Library at 7.15pm. Michael Kenny, local historian and author of William Francis Roantree Fínín Dearmadta Léim an Bhradáin (The Forgotten Fenian from Leixlip) will give the talk. Roantree was born in 33 Main Street Leixlip in 1828, and was regarded by his contemporaries as one of the best organisers and finest figures in the movement and one of the most colourful of the Fenian leaders.

, the forgotten Fenian, organised by the Ardclough Celbridge Leixlip 1916 Rising Commemoration Committee in the Square, Main Street Leixlip at 6.30pm followed by a lecture in Leixlip Library at 7.15pm. Michael Kenny, local historian and author of William Francis Roantree Fínín Dearmadta Léim an Bhradáin (The Forgotten Fenian from Leixlip) will give the talk. Roantree was born in 33 Main Street Leixlip in 1828, and was regarded by his contemporaries as one of the best organisers and finest figures in the movement and one of the most colourful of the Fenian leaders. Explore the archives at Castletown House, starting at 5.30 in Castletown House on the 1st floor. It’s a tour of some of the rare treasures cared for by the OPW-Maynooth University Archive and Research Centre with the archivist Nicola Kelly. Ms Kelly will be giving an introduction to Centre's archives, including the letters of Lady Louisa Conolly. View the museum rooms after 5pm, opening hours extended for Tuesday evening.

Read more: Archaeologists discover 8th century settlement near Sallins

Read more: Top picks for Kildare Heritage Week

Read more: Tower of Allen open as part of heritage week