We have a winner for our best butcher in Kildare poll!

The results are in, and we can reveal the most popular butcher in the county as voted by you..

Last week, we asked readers where the best butcher’s in Kildare is.

We shortlisted the most popular nominees from our Facebook page, which included 15 butcher’s.

SEE HERE: VOTE: Where is the best butcher in Kildare?

The top two spots were hotly contested, but one just edged ahead.

Paddy Byrne butcher’s in Kildare Town claimed the top spot with 416 votes!

In a close second, Crowe's of Crookstown came in with 386 votes.

Well done to Paddy Byrne’s and thanks to all our readers for voting!

