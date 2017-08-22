Kildare Animal Shelter hosting open day next month

A Kildare Animal Shelter is hosting an open day next month.

The Kildare and West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Ltd (KWWSPCA) in Athgarvan is giving people the chance to visit the shelter.

Poeple can see the dogs in care, there will be stalls selling a variety of products, amusements for the children and light refreshments will be served.

There is no entry free and lots of free parking, but people are asked not to bring their own dogs.

It will take place on Sunday September 3, and will be a great fun afternoon and a chance to raise some much needed funds for the animals in the care of the KWWSPCA.

The society are asking for the following donations:

TENTS - we need to borrow some tents or garden marquees if anyone can lend one to us. The more the better in case the weather is bad.

BOTTLES - we are having a bottle stall so we need lots of bottles (full not empty!). It can be any type of bottle; wine, water, tomato ketchup, champagne!! whatever you can spare or can get from friends and family. Jam jars filled with sweets or dog treats or bath salts are great on the table as well. A variety of everything in a bottle is most acceptable. Volunteers to run the stall are also needed.

CAKES -We will have a cake stall and will also be serving teas and light refreshments, so we would be very grateful if any of our supporters could do some baking for us - cakes, pies, biscuits They can be delivered on the Saturday or the Sunday.

Call 087 6803295 or 087 1279835 for more information.