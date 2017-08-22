Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival may have the answers for Kildare love seekers

Those seeking love in Kildare may discover their soulmates at the world famous Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival next month.

The biggest stars of the Irish country music scene will headline this year’s festival.

Mike Denver, Nathan Carter will perform on the opening weekend of the festival on September 1 and 2, with Lisa McHugh headlining on September 8 and 9. Both acts will play in the marquee in the sports field.

The event, follows the storming success of last year’s first big country music weekend in the village – which saw thousands of people flock to North Clare to see Nathan Carter and Derek Ryan.

“There is such a huge demand for country music in Ireland at the moment that we decided to go all out and double our event to include two big country music weekends”, said Marcus White, Managing Director of the White Hotel Group.

“There’s been a huge demand for these tickets this year and we are nearly sold out. We are asking people if they still want to come to buy tickets on ticketmaster.ie or in the Spar, Hydro or Imperial hotels. Don’t leave it to the last minute as these tickets will be gone.”

“Country Music has brought a whole new young audience to the festival - it has rejuvenated the event and has been a massive success for Lisdoonvarna. It has really put us back on the map in a big way.” There is no other event in Ireland that runs for 6 weeks and attracts over 80,000 people.”

This year’s festival is jam packed with entertainment, with music and dancing in all venues in the town from 11am in the morning to late.

The traditional dance weekends are on September 15 and 16, 22 and 23, and September 29 and 30 featuring some of Ireland’s leading show bands at the Hydro and Imperial Hotels.

These include Teddy and Cathal Barry, Outa Diesel, Blue Ridge Country, Midnight Run, Michael Sexton, PJ Murrihy, Pat Dowling and the Lisdoonvarna Showband. The popular tea dances at the historic Spa Wells are back again this year between 12-2pm with Larry McEvoy and his band.

Media interest in the festival is at an all-time high, with three RTE programmes filming at the festival this year. RTE’s flagship programme Nationwide will be in the village for the first weekend of the festival, followed by Reality TV star Vogue Williams who will be filming a new series called ‘Sugar Daddies’ on September 9. Finally TV presenter Frances Brennan is back in Lisdoonvarna on September 10 to film an episode of ‘At Your Service at the Spa wells.

The historic complex spa has been undergoing a revamp in the past few months and Francis, who is single recently revealed he ‘might get lucky’ at the festival.

“Lisdoonvarna is growing in stature every year; we are a small village with a big festival and this is reflected by the amount of national and international interest we continue to attract, Mr White added.

The Lisdoonvarna matchmaking festival which kicks off on September 1 and runs for five weeks until October 8, concluding with ‘The Outing’ LGBT festival.

For more information on the festival, go to www.matchmakerireland.com