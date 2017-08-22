Free history talk tonight on Poulaphouca Reservoir where many Kildare families lived

A historical talk is taking place tonight (August 22 2017) on the flooding of the lakes at Poulaphouca Co. Wicklow.

Local archaeologist Liz Gardner will give a lecture on the fascinating history of Poulaphouca lakes.

At 10am on March 3 1940, the sluice gate diverting the River Liffey around the Poulaphouca Dam was closed and the Poulaphouca Reservoir began to fill.

76 homes were lost in the area, including the whole townland of Ballinahown, due to the flooding of the valley for the Poulaphouca hydroelectric power station.

Residents in the area were rehoused, and are believed to have fled to parts of Kildare and further afield.

6500 acres of land had been cleared to make way for the reservoir.

The free event takes place in tongiht Blessington library starting at 7:30pm.