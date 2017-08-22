Gardaí in Clane appealing for information on stolen vehicle

Gardaí in Clane are appealing for information on a stolen vehicle.

Keys were stolen from a mobile home in Kilmurry, Donadea and a silver ford focus was subsequently stolen.

The registration of the vehicle is 06-D-34903.

The robbery took place yesterday, August 21 between the hours of 6am and 9am.

A second car was broken into and searched but no property was removed.

Anyone with information is asked to ring Gardaí in Clane on (045) 868 262.