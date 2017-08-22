Busy Kildare road and bridge reopens ahead of schedule following resurfacing works

Good news for Kildare motorists.

A busy bridge and road used by many travelling into Naas or on to the motorway to Dublin that closed for road works has reopened ahead of schedule.

Kildare County Council planned to close the the L2030 road at Victoria Bridge, between Floods Cross (L2030/ L2006) and Thomastown Junction (L2030/L7041), Thomastown, Caragh, Naas for three weeks.

Resurfacing works began on Tuesday, August 8 to and was due to be reopened this Friday, August 25 but KCC has confirmed the road reopened yesterday, Monday August 21 at 5pm.