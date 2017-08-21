Medieval fun for Kildare town

Not even the summer rain could dampen the viking spirit at this year's third Medieval Festival held on Sunday in Kildare town.

There was a good crowd in attendance despite the showery August weather.

And the Leader has been assured that 'great fun' was had by all.

The festival committee gave a shout out on social media thanking all who attended.

“Thanks to everyone who helped organise the event, massive thanks to all the activity providers, stallholders, food stalls and most importantly, those of you who came along to enjoy the day - without ye there would be no Festival.”

The winners of the best viking beard competition were also announced in both the long and short beard and costume category as Paddy Clancy and Keith Lakes.

